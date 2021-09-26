Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $1,096,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.36. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

