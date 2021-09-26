Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

BMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

