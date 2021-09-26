Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,422 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 40.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tredegar by 91.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 295,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $420.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

