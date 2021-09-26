Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce $37.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $40.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $144.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPX opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

