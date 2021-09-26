Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

