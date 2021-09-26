Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 49,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,936,385.02.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

TSE:NHK opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

