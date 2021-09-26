Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.65. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

