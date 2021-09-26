Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

