Ronald A. Robinson Sells 720 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $109,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

ALG opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.67 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

