Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,797 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $633,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.00. The company had a trading volume of 239,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average is $453.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

