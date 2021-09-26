Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $14.68

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $13.84. Rover Group shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Rover Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.