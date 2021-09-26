Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ROYMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

