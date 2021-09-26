Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,237 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

