Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.98 million and a PE ratio of -36.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.