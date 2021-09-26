Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Assembly Biosciences worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

