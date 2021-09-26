Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,698 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 90,817 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 282.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.91 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

