Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,760 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NERV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

