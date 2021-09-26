Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,156 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $535.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.