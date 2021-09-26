Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 809.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.13 million, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

