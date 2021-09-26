Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 435,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.