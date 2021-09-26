Safex Token (SFT) Market Cap Hits $7.64 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 52.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $2,382.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 130.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.