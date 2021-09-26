salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

