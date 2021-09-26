Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.