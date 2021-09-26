Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.