Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 158,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

