Scotiabank Downgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.908 dividend. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

