SecureWorks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,480 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,325% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

