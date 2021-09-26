Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 13,337 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $6,019,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

