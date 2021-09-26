Sei Investments Co. Purchases 600 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.