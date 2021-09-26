SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

