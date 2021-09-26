Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.48

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $740.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $512,577.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,581 shares of company stock worth $1,373,604. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 757.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

