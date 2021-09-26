Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average of $198.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

