Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,358,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,128 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 31.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

