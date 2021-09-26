Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

