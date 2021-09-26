Shell Asset Management Co. Has $11.65 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 458,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.