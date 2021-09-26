Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 17,299 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI opened at $115.03 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

