Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,262 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after purchasing an additional 742,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

