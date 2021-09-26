Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 358 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 70.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $482.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.20 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

