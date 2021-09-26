Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

