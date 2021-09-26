Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.80 ($218.59).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €137.00 ($161.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €157.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

