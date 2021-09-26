Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.8% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.54% of Shopify worth $986,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP traded down $32.60 on Friday, reaching $1,444.00. 866,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,270. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,512.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,337.47. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

