Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043569 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.