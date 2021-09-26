Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. "

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

