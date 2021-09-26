Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.65. 660,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,071. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

