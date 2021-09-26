Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.58

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 20990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EM. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,315,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,412,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

