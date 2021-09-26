SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDC. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $289,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

