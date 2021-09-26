SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 56,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,656,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

