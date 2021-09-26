Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.84

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.84 and last traded at $81.64, with a volume of 723915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

