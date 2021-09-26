Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.