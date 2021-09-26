Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

